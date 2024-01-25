Laxman warns parties on discrediting Sanatana Dharma

Hyderabad: In a stern warning, Dr K. Laxman, the national vice-president of BJP OBC Morcha, accused several political parties of discrediting Sanatana Dharma. He cautioned that those nurturing such ideas would face a resounding defeat.

Dr Laxman made the remarks while addressing a book release function organised by Bhagyanagar Shivaji Seva Samithi Welfare Society on Shivaji Seva Puraskar at the party office. He emphasised that the BJP had merely extended its support to a programme initiated by the VHP in Ayodhya, highlighting Advani's padayatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya. He criticised the Congress for hurting Hindu sentiments under the guise of secularism, asserting that the construction of the Ram temple was achieved through significant sacrifices.Dr Laxman said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revered religious places like the Somnath temple and Kashinath temple have regained their past glory. He commended Modi for ensuring a pro-poor government that transcends caste and religious affiliations. Dr Laxman accused the Congress of resorting to criticism due to its inability to contend with the efficient governance under Modi. He further criticised the party for boycotting the consecration of the Ram temple, linking everything to politics.The BJP leader celebrated the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur at the party office. During his address, Dr Laxman emphasised the importance of giving due respect to leaders, equating it with acknowledging the rights of Backward Classes (BCs). He noted that the party operates with inspiration from these leaders, citing Modi's inclusion of 27 OBCs in his Cabinet and addressing the backlog of posts in central universities.