Launching Campaign From N. Andhra Auspicious: Avanti





Visakhapatnam: Launching the campaign from Bheemili in north Andhra is auspicious for the YSRC and people, said former minister and Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao Avanti, from whose constituency Chief Minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will sound the poll bugle.

Talking to this correspondent on Friday, the former minister said the party won the maximum seats from north Andhra and many development works have also been taken up as promised to the people.



Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath expressed confidence that YSRC will return to power in the upcoming elections. “Let all opposition parties come together. Let many star campaigners speak against YSRC. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s star campaigners are the poor and weaker sections. They will work for us.”



Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the campaign for the general elections from the sprawling grounds of Sangivalasa in Bheemili constituency near Visakhapatnam district on Saturday afternoon. Over three lakh party cadres drawn from six districts of north Andhra are expected to participate in the public meeting.

This is the first of the five such regional meetings.



According to the district administration, the Chief Minister will leave Gannavaram Airport at 2:15 p.m. and arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport at 3 p.m. He will reach the meeting venue at Sangivalasa NRI Medical College at 3:30 p.m. by helicopter. He will address the meeting from 3:30 p.m. to 5 pm and fly back to Visakhapatnam Airport at 5:35 p.m. and from there to Gannavaram Airport, where he will arrive at 6:20 p.m.



YSRC party leaders on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the massive public meeting. North Andhra YSRC regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Amarnath, former minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao and others visited the meeting venue on Friday and inspected the arrangements.