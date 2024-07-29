Latest Technology to Be Used for Inventorisation of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar, Justice Rath

Bhubaneswar: Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the high-level committee constituted to supervise the inventorisation process of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar at Puri, on Monday said all possible steps will be taken to ensure that there is no harm caused to structure of Srimandir during the exercise.

He declared that all available latest technology will be used during the inventorisation work. After a crucial meeting held at Puri where Lord Jagannath’s Srimandir is located, Justice Rath informed that all the cupboards and chests will be first shifted before carrying out any repair work inside Ratna Bhandar.



“Along with the shifting of cupboards and chests, which might need preservation, it has been decided that the Temple administration will select a room to shift the cupboards and the entire Ratna Bhandar will be emptied. This was earlier not in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP),” said Justice Rath.



The Committee chief further said that it has also unanimously decided to use the latest technology and non-destructive instruments for inspection.



“Based on the report and if something is found, we will proceed and steps will be taken for Ratna Bhandar repairs. We are recommending this to the managing committee for some addition in the SOP and subsequently, it will be sent to the Odisha government. Only after the repair works, steps will be taken for the inventorisation process,” said Justice Rath.



“A lot of similar works have been done in other temples, we will urge the Odisha government to take necessary steps after prior consultation with ASI. Funds will not be any hindrance,” he said.



“Ensuring that all the rituals are conducted smoothly, discussion will be done with all stakeholders, including servitors and others. Focus will be on that there is no question on the temple structure, its protection and preservation,” he added.

