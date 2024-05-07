NITI Aayog Internship 2024 Date, Eligibility, How to Apply

NITI Aayog is inviting Undergraduate, Post Graduate students and Research Scholars enrolled in recognised universities or institutions to join NITI internship scheme.



The interns will be working in various divisions or vericals or units and they are advised to apply by May 10.



Where to apply:



The candidates can apply for this internship through this link: https://workforindia.niti.gov.in/



Eligibility:





*The students should be from any recognized university or institution in India or abroad.

*Undergraduate students should complete term end exams of second year or 4th semester of the bachelor course and should have 85% in 12th class.

*Post Graduate students should have completed their term end exams of first year ot 2nd semester exams and should have at least 70 percent in Graduation.

*Research students should have not less than 70 percent in Graduation.

Period:





The period of the internship will be at least 6 weeks but not exceeding 6 months.

Experience Certification:



Certificates will be issued to the students who successfully complete their internship.



Attendance:



The candidate should maintain a minimum of 75% attendance. In case of less than 75% attendance no experience certificate will be issued.



Domains:



These are the domains available for internship: Agriculture, Data Management and Analysis, Economics, Education/ Human Resources Development, Energy Sector, Foreign Trade / Commerce , Governance, Health, Nutrition, Women & Child Development, Industry, infrastructure connectivity, Mass Communications and Social Media, Mining Sector, Natural Resources, Environment & Forests, Programme Monitoring and Evaluation, Project appraisal and management, Public Finances/Budget, Public Private Partnership, Rural Development and SDGs, Science and Technology, Skill Development & Employment, Social justice and empowerment, Sports and Youth development, Tourism and culture, Urbanization /smart city, Water Resources and LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment.