Large Vessel Anchors at Krishnapatnam Container Terminal

Tirupati: Operations at the Krishnapatnam port's container terminal were evident on Friday with the arrival of a large vessel carrying 4,000 containers.

This blunted the edge of a criticism from the Telugu Desam that the container terminal’s operations were at a complete halt. The allegation was made by TD politburo member and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, who had also alleged that all activities of this port was being shifted to the Ennore port in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.The issue escalated when an all-party delegation led by Somireddy visited the port recently and issued a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to restore full-scale operations at Krishnapatnam port.State agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy refuted the charges and accused the delegation of misleading the public. He reiterated the state government's commitment to maintaining the operations at the container terminal.To prove his claims, the minister was personally present on Friday to oversee the reception of the vessel carrying 4,000 containers, some 2,800 of which were designated for unloading at Krishnapatnam terminal.Addressing the media at the port, Kakani stressed that the Krishnapatnam port would continue its operations without disruption and discussed the future operational plans with the port authorities.Dismissing the accusations levelled by the opposition parties, Kakani said that the state government and the YSRC MPs were in touch with the Union Ministry of Shipping and Ports to always ensure the smooth functioning of Krishnapatnam port.He claimed the port has been operational all through. “I have made many assurances to the people and worked hard for development of Sarvepalli constituency,” he said in reply to recent comments from Somireddy.