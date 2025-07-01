Laptop, Jewelry, Believed to be of Slain Honeymooner Recovered in MP City

Bhopal: A search by the Meghalaya police in a flat of father-in-law of Shalom James, an Indore-based property dealer arrested on charges of destroying evidence in the killing of Raja Raghuvamsi allegedly by his wife Sonam during their honeymoon in Shillong last month, in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, has yielded a laptop, a pen drive, jewelry and incriminating documents, believed to be belonging to the couple, sources said on Monday.

The search was conducted in the flat of Manoj Gupta, father-in-law of James, on Sunday following inputs received during the interrogation of the latter, a crime branch police officer of Indore, coordinating with the investigation in the murder case with the Meghalaya police, said.

The Meghalaya police first conducted searches in the property dealer’s house in Indore and then proceeded to Ratlam to search the flat of his father-in-law in Ratlam, he said.

The entire lot of seizures were kept in a packet in the kitchen of the flat, he added.

“The seized materials may provide clinching evidence to nail the accused in the sensational killing of Raja’, the police officer said.

The property dealer along with a security guard was arrested earlier in the month after it was found that he had allegedly rented out a flat in the Dewas Naka area of Indore to one of the accused in the murder to be used as a hideout by Sonam when she was on the run after allegedly committing the crime.

Sonam who had reportedly stayed in the flat in Indore from May 30 to June seven later fled to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh to surrender before the police.

Later, the owner of the Indore flat, used by Sonam as her hideout, was also arrested.

The Indore couple, Raja and Sonam, got married on May 11 and left for their honeymoon in the North East on May 20.

They had gone missing on May 23.

Later, Raja’s body was found near a waterfall in Shillong on June two, whereas Sonam suddenly resurfaced in Ghazipur on June nine.

Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three hitmen were earlier arrested in connection with the murder.