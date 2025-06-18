Landslide on Kedarnath Trek Route Kills Two, Injures Three
Boulders rolled down near Junglechatti ghat, hitting pilgrims and porters; rescue ops by police, SDRF
A tragic landslide on the Kedarnath trek route resulted in two fatalities and three injuries on Wednesday.
Rudraprayag: A landslide on the trek route to the Kedarnath shrine left two people dead and three other injured on Wednesday, police said.The landslide occurred at 11.20 am near Junglechatti ghat along the route with boulders rolling down the hillside hitting pilgrims and palanquin and porter operators, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said.
They fell into a gorge after being hit by the rubble of the landslide, he said. Police and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation, he said. Police and SDRF personnel as well as locals had a tough time pulling out the dead as well as the injured out of the gorge with the help of ropes.