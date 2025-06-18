Landslide on Kedarnath Trek Route Kills Two, Injures Three

Rudraprayag: A landslide on the trek route to the Kedarnath shrine left two people dead and three other injured on Wednesday, police said.The landslide occurred at 11.20 am near Junglechatti ghat along the route with boulders rolling down the hillside hitting pilgrims and palanquin and porter operators, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said.

Uttarakhand: Tragedy struck the Kedarnath Yatra after boulders rolled down a hillside near Jungle Chatti on the trekking route. Four pilgrims were caught in the landslide, two died on the spot, while two others were injured. Rescue operations are underway. #kedarnathdham pic.twitter.com/YTi61qWq8P — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) June 18, 2025

They fell into a gorge after being hit by the rubble of the landslide, he said. Police and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation, he said. Police and SDRF personnel as well as locals had a tough time pulling out the dead as well as the injured out of the gorge with the help of ropes.