Landslide Damages Commercial Buildings in Udhampur Market

12 Oct 2025 1:45 PM IST

No casualties reported as Narsoo market structures were evacuated before the landslide struck

A landslide hit Narsoo market in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, damaging a hotel and shops along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, with no casualties reported.

Jammu: Several commercial structures were damaged in a landslide in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.The landslide struck Narsoo market in Somroli area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 11.30 am, resulting in damage to a recently opened hotel building and a couple of shops, the officials said.

They said there was no report of any casualty as all the buildings in the market area were evacuated before the landslide completely destroyed the structures.
