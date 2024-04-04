Land Registration Goes Digital: LP Numbers Take Over in Re-surveyed Villages

Kurnool: The land registration process is getting an upgrade in villages that have undergone recent re-surveys, announced joint collector Narapureddy Maurya. From now on, registrations in these areas will be conducted solely using unique Land Parcel (LP) numbers.

This shift from traditional survey numbers to LP numbers brings a more streamlined and digital approach to land registration. However, residents can rest assured that the market value of their land remains unchanged. The LP number system simply offers a clearer and more efficient way to identify and register plots.

Joint collector Maurya emphasised that registration services in re-surveyed villages will now exclusively utilise LP numbers. This ensures a smoother and more accurate land management system.