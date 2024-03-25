Land-grab Case Registered Against Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Hyderabad: Police probing the mass phone-tapping case on Monday reportedly added the name of former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao as an accused for an alleged land-grab bid.

He is the first former minister to face a land-grab case after the Congress came to power in the state. In recent days, former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s relatives — BRS MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar and Kalvakuntla Kanna Rao — have been booked in land-grab cases and the latter has been arrested.

Dayakar Rao along with former task force DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao, an accused in the phone-tapping case, who is in the UK, had extorted money from one Sharan Chowdary and tried to encroach his house in the city, according to a complaint lodged with the Jubilee Hills police.

Dayakar Rao and Radha Kishan Rao reportedly confined Sharan Chowdary for three days at his house and collected `50 lakh to release him, the victim stated in his complaint.

Sharan Chowdary, a businessman and a native of Warangal district, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy three days back and reported the incident. The Chief Minister advised him to lodge a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police.

Police have recorded the victim’s statement and are likely to take action against Dayakar Rao after issuing notice, reliable police sources disclosed.