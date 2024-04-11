Land Dispute Turns Tense in Kurnool, Gun Display Alleged

Kurnool: Tensions flared in a land dispute case near Kurnool after a group allegedly brandished a gun to intimidate the rightful landowners.

Pedda Urukundu of Pedda Tumbalam village and another community are locked in a dispute over 4.77 acres of land in Hulikanvi village (survey number 29). The situation escalated when Urukundu and his associates filed a complaint with the Peddakaduburu police.

According to the complaint, encroachers, including a retired police officer, threatened them with a firearm to pressure them into a settlement. The retired officer has been identified as Raghunathachari.

Sub-inspector D. Mahesh Kumar confirmed a case has been registered against the aggressors for the incident that occurred on April 5th. However, Urukundu reportedly alleges the police haven't included charges against Raghunathachari despite the gun threat.

An investigation is underway.