Land, 2-Storey House of Pak-Based Terrorist Handler Attached in Kashmir’s Bandipora

Srinagar: A property of an alleged terror handler operating from Pakistan was attached on Thursday under the UAPA in Budgam district, police said. The property spanning 10 marlas was attached along with a two-storey residential house in Sandipora, a police spokesperson said. He said the property belongs to Muzaffar Hussain Allie, a resident of Sandipora, an area in the central Kashmir district.

Allie had exfiltrated to Pakistan and was using the property to promote terror activities.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Allie was trying to sell the property and use its proceeds to finance terror activities, the spokesperson said.

The action was taken under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Allie is at present operating from Pakistan and continues to be actively involved in anti-national activities, the spokesperson said.