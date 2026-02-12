 Top
Home » Nation

Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra Gets Bail from Kanpur Court

Nation
12 Feb 2026 4:47 PM IST

After his arrest, the police produced him before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate around 10 am, seeking 14 days' judicial custody.

Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra Gets Bail from Kanpur Court
x
ShivamMishra – the son of Uttar Pradesh tobacco businessman KK Mishra and the main accused in the Kanpur Lamborghini Crash case was arrested on Thursday morning and was presented in court after a routine medical check, city police officials said.
Kanpur: Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco baron K K Mishra, got bail from a court here on Thursday, hours after his arrest in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured on the VIP Road earlier this week. After his arrest, the police produced him before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate around 10 am, seeking 14 days' judicial custody.
Anant Sharma, counsel for the accused, said the court did not allow it and instead granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kanpur uttar pradesh 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X