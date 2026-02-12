Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra Gets Bail from Kanpur Court

Kanpur: Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco baron K K Mishra, got bail from a court here on Thursday, hours after his arrest in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured on the VIP Road earlier this week. After his arrest, the police produced him before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate around 10 am, seeking 14 days' judicial custody.

Anant Sharma, counsel for the accused, said the court did not allow it and instead granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.