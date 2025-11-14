Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Trails at 4th in Mahua

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap was in the fourth slot in Mahua seat after the eighth round of counting, according to trends available on the Election Commission website at 1 pm on Friday. Yadav, who recently floated his political outfit after being expelled from the RJD by his father,

was trailing by 20,188 votes from Sanjay Kumar Singh of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), who is leading there. Yadav polled 5,860 votes after the eighth round, while Singh of LJP (Ram Vilas) bagged 26,048 votes followed by Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD (17,481 votes) and Amit Kumar of AIMIM who currently occupied the third spot (8,096 votes).

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD on May 25 for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being 'in a relationship' with a woman. He, however, deleted the social media post later claiming that his page was "hacked". Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".