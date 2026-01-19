Lakkundi Set For Major Heritage Boost With Protection, Excavation Drives

Gadag: The State government has intensified heritage conservation efforts in the historic village of Lakkundi, with plans to notify more temples and wells under State protection and launch special excavation drives, seeking public cooperation to restore buried structures, Tourism Minister HK Patil said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the High-Level Advisory Committee of the Lakkundi Heritage Area Development Authority at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the Minister said the State government will notify eight more temples and stepwells in the historic village of Lakkundi as State-protected monuments by the end of February. This will be in addition to the 16 sites already declared protected.

He said the Authority’s Commissioner has been directed to submit a comprehensive proposal within a month to include another 20 temples and wells in the protected monuments list. Once approved, a total of 44 heritage sites in Lakkundi will come under government supervision, enabling the allocation of additional funds for conservation and development, he added.

“Special excavation drives would be undertaken by March to identify and restore temples that remain buried or are not clearly visible. Public cooperation is crucial for the effort,” he said, adding that people would be requested to hand over such historic sites to the government, either through compensation or mutual consent.

To showcase Lakkundi’s rich artistic heritage, the government has sanctioned Rs 1.65 crore for the construction of an open-air museum. The Minister said land registration for the project would be completed before Republic Day, after which tenders would be invited.

“An amount of Rs 10 crore has already been released for the comprehensive development of five selected temples and one ancient well. The tender process has been completed, and work orders will be issued in February, following which restoration work will begin,” the Minister said.

Referring to the recent discovery of a gold hoard in Lakkundi, Patil said the government has taken a positive decision to provide employment and a house to Prajwal Ritti, who had honestly handed over the treasure to the authorities. Official orders in this regard will be issued on Republic Day.

He added that the government would treat the case as a special one, and an incentive reward would be decided after determining the age. A technical committee has been instructed to ascertain the period of the treasure, and further action will be taken based on its findings.