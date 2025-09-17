Lady Constable’s Murder Near Odisha Raj Bhawan Linked To Insurance Fraud, Say Police

Bhubaneswar: The mysterious disappearance of traffic constable Shubhamitra Sahu has taken a chilling turn, with police revealing that she was murdered by Deepak Rout, a clerk posted at the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Twin City Police Commissioner’s Office, Bhubaneswar.

According to Commissioner of Police S. Dev Dutta Singh, Rout confessed to strangling Shubhamitra near Raj Bhawan Square on September 6. He later transported her body to Keonjhar, where he buried it in a forested area near Ghatagaon with the help of an accomplice.

Police said Rout was allegedly in a relationship with Shubhamitra and had secretly married her in court. Investigators suspect financial motives, as he had taken out an insurance policy in her name and is believed to have killed her to claim the benefits. Rout had also allegedly given her around Rs 20 lakh prior to their marriage.

After the murder, Rout reportedly took the victim to a nearby dispensary, where she was declared critical before succumbing. He then carried the body in a bag to Keonjhar. On Wednesday, police recovered the remains in the presence of a local magistrate and senior officers.

The case has raised further suspicion as investigators are now probing the death of Rout’s first wife, who died in what was earlier described as a road accident. Rout had received an insurance payout of nearly Rs 1 crore following her death. Police are examining whether foul play was involved.

Shubhamitra was reported missing on the evening of September 6, shortly after completing duty in the Suryanagar area. For nearly 12 days, her whereabouts remained unknown until a woman’s body was found in Keonjhar over the weekend, sparking suspicion.

CCTV and toll gate footage later confirmed Rout had travelled with Shubhamitra towards Keonjhar in his car. The vehicle became the crucial lead that cracked the case. Two others have been detained for allegedly helping Rout transport and bury the body.

The Commissionerate Police, along with forensic experts, are conducting further investigations. The body has been sent for post-mortem to establish a clear cause of death. “More details will be shared once preliminary reports are in,” CP Singh said.