Ladakh Protest Turns Violent, Police Use Teargas and Baton Charge

Leh: The final day of the four-day annual Ladakh Festival was cancelled on Wednesday after clashes erupted between police and protesters amid a shutdown in Leh. The protest was held demanding the advancement of proposed talks with the Centre on the extension of the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.

Clashes erupt in Ladakh amid shutdown to press for advancing talks with Centre#LadakhProtest pic.twitter.com/NdbYvmcAdi — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) September 24, 2025

Police resorted to teargas and baton charge after a group of youths allegedly turned violent and pelted stones. Protesters also torched a security vehicle outside the BJP office in Leh. Additional forces have been deployed to restore order.

The shutdown and unrest were triggered after two of 15 people on a 35-day hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk were shifted to a hospital following deterioration in their condition. A fresh round of talks between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, including members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), is scheduled for October 6.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the festival, which began on Sunday. The Department of Information and Public Relations said the last day of the festival was cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances” and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to artists, cultural troupes, tourists, and the people of Ladakh.

“The Ladakh festival has served as a valuable platform for young and budding artists from the region to showcase their talent and develop their skills, while promoting tourism across the Union Territory,” the statement said.