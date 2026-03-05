Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta Resigns

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta has unexpectedly tendered his resignation, according to reports emerging from Leh late Thursday. Gupta, who was sworn into office on July 18 2025 as the third Lt. Governor of the Union Territory, stepped down on Thursday evening. The reasons for his resignation have not yet been disclosed, and no official confirmation has been issued by either the President’s Secretariat or the Ladakh administration.

Gupta, a senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, had assumed charge following the resignation of Brigadier (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd). Sources in both Ladakh and Delhi have indicated that he has indeed submitted his resignation, though formal acknowledgment from the authorities is still awaited. Further details regarding the circumstances of his departure and the potential appointment of a successor are expected once an official statement is released.

The development comes at a sensitive moment for the region. Kargil district has been witnessing sustained protests following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S–Israel air strike. Simultaneously, civil society groups including the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have intensified their long-standing demands for statehood, Sixth Schedule protections, and job reservations for local residents. Gupta’s reported resignation adds another layer of uncertainty to an already tense political and social climate in Ladakh.