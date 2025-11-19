Ladakh LG Concedes Imbalance in Regional Representation During Talks With Centre

Jammu: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday acknowledged that some people are unhappy with what they see as "imbalanced" representation in the ongoing dialogue with the Centre, but expressed hope that all issues would be resolved through discussions.

He lauded the Jammu and Kashmir Police for busting a white-collar terror network and averting major attacks in the country, and suggested stern action against those found involved in such conspiracies.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Gupta said the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had prepared a 29-page draft proposal of their demands as a follow-up to the last meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sub-committee.

"The MHA had asked them to prepare a draft proposal of their demands. It is natural that when we sit together, many things will come out of it," the lt governor said.

However, he admitted that some people were upset with the "imbalance" in representation in the talks with the Centre. "I have given my report to the MHA, which is directly handling the matter, so let them sit and discuss it," he said.

Former president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), Tondup Tsewang Chhospa, had recently voiced concern over what he termed an "imbalance in the composition of Ladakhi representatives" holding talks with the Centre on the region's key demands like statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Chhospa said the majority of representatives in the ongoing talks were from the Muslim community, while the Buddhist community was under-represented. He warned that such an "imbalance" could limit the chances of the Buddhist community's cultural, social and regional perspectives being adequately reflected in the dialogue process.

On the draft proposal seeking general amnesty for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others detained following the September 24 violence in Leh, which left four people dead and several injured, Gupta said it would be inappropriate for him to comment due to the ongoing talks between the Centre and Ladakh representatives.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act, while dozens of youths were detained and later granted bail in Leh.

"The case against Wangchuk was filed on the basis of certain evidence. Once discussions happen, we will see what results come. It would be wrong to make any comment at this stage," Gupta said.

He said the government had invited the agitating groups for talks, but "some people did not want the dialogue to take place." However, he added that the initiation of talks was a welcome step and he was hopeful of a positive outcome.

Gupta praised the security agencies for recently busting a white-collar terror network allegedly run by a group of doctors, and also expressed sympathies with the families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast on November 10.

"Some people are trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere, but our agencies are alert. We will maintain peace in Ladakh," he said.

LG Gupta said those involved in radicalisation should not be spared and strict action must be taken against them.

He welcomed the prompt action by police in Kashmir against radical elements and their supporters, adding that "some people are still trying to spoil the environment in the valley."

He also expressed confidence that tourism in Ladakh would rise this winter, and said the region was fully prepared for the upcoming All India Winter Games and North Zone games.

At the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on November 17, Gupta said the focus was on addressing issues related to river waters.

"The home minister was of the opinion that these issues should be resolved through mutual discussion instead of moving to courts," he said.