Vinai Saxena, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Welcome Wangchuk Release

Srinagar: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the Central government’s decision to revoke the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), describing it as a positive step toward restoring peace, stability, and mutual trust in the Union Territory.

He emphasised that while the move signals a constructive shift, “there is no space for agitation and violence in Ladakh,” reiterating that all concerns and aspirations of the people must be addressed through dialogue with community leaders, stakeholders, and citizens.

Saxena highlighted that Ladakh has long been recognised for the patriotic spirit, strong sense of national pride, and peaceful disposition of its people. He noted that these values are deeply rooted in the region’s culture and traditions and have been instrumental in sustaining harmony and social cohesion.

Reiterating that all concerns and issues can be addressed through constructive dialogue and mutual understanding, he stated that agitation, bandhs, and violence have no place in Ladakh, stressing that such actions do not contribute to meaningful progress. Instead, he underscored the importance of cooperation and peaceful engagement as the most effective path toward lasting solutions.

The Lt. Governor further observed that Ladakh has consistently shown unity and maturity in responding to challenges, with its people always placing national interest and social harmony above all else. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to engaging with every stakeholder in a spirit of openness and collaboration.

He expressed confidence that with the continued support and cooperation of the people, Ladakh will experience sustained peace and accelerated development. “My administration looks forward to working closely with all sections of society to help transform Ladakh into one of the most developed and progressive Union Territories in the country. It remains dedicated to inclusive development, good governance, and constructive dialogue to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity across Ladakh.”

The Centre announced the revocation nearly six months after Wangchuk’s arrest following violent protests in Leh that resulted in four deaths. The government stated that the decision was taken to promote an atmosphere conducive to meaningful engagement, especially as the Supreme Court had recently adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by Wangchuk’s wife challenging his detention.

Reactions across Ladakh reflected both relief and continued resolve. Sajjad Hussain Kargili of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) called the revocation a long-awaited and welcome step, asserting that Wangchuk’s detention under the NSA had been unjustified. He added that while the release is encouraging, other detainees should also be freed and all related cases withdrawn unconditionally, noting that both the KDA and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) remain committed to their long-standing demands for Ladakh’s statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “The release of Sonam Wangchuk is a positive development, though his arrest under the NSA should never have happened.” He told reporters here that justice and reconciliation must take priority, urging the authorities to free those held on minor charges and withdraw cases against recently detained individuals — a gesture he said would help build goodwill ahead of Eid.

Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also welcomed the Centre’s decision, stating that the NSA should never have been invoked against an environmentalist of Wangchuk’s stature. She further noted that while Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah has been granted bail by Supreme Court many others remain incarcerated under stringent laws like the UAPA without the means to pursue legal remedies, highlighting the broader concerns around prolonged detentions.

Wangchuk had been detained on September 26, 2025, two days after protests over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections turned violent in Leh. The administration maintained that the detention was necessary to preserve public order, but the Centre now acknowledges that the prolonged unrest and bandhs have adversely affected students, job seekers, businesses, tourism, and the region’s overall economy.

The LAB and KDA, which have been leading the agitation for constitutional safeguards, continue high-level talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs. In a February meeting of the High-Powered Committee chaired by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, both groups reiterated their demands, including Wangchuk’s release—now fulfilled—alongside broader political and cultural protections for Ladakh.