Ladakh L-G Kavinder Gupta Pushes for Dialogue; Claims of Targeting Activist Sonam Wangchuk Rejected

Srinagar: Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, has said that dialogue remains the sole viable path to address the multifaceted issues confronting the landlocked Himalayan region and its people. "Dialogue is the only bridge to understanding and resolving the challenges of our landlocked region, fostering peace and progress for the people of Ladakh," he said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory administration rejected allegations of a “witch-hunt” or “smoke-screen” operation targeting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) following violent protests in Leh on September 24.

Gupta’s latest statement aligns closely with a recent announcement from the Central Government, reiterating its commitment to engaging in constructive and outcome-focused discussions with Ladakh's representative groups to resolve ongoing concerns amicably.

The Central Government's statement on September 29 came in response to the Leh Apex Body (LAB) withdrawing from scheduled talks in New Delhi. Despite this setback, the Centre underscored its willingness to hold open dialogues with both the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time. These discussions would be facilitated through the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh or other appropriate platforms, aiming to address demands such as statehood, Sixth Schedule protections, and greater autonomy for the region.

Lt. Governor Gupta on Wednesday reaffirmed that the well-being and security of every citizen of Ladakh remain the top priorities of his administration. He stressed the urgent need for restoring complete peace in the UT through the active cooperation and participation of its people's representatives in constructive dialogue.

“My administration is unwavering in its commitment to fostering peace, harmony, and inclusive development throughout Ladakh,” Gupta stated. He added, “I earnestly call upon all sections of society to uphold Ladakh’s cherished tradition of brotherhood and unity. By working together with mutual trust and cooperation, we can create a peaceful and prosperous Ladakh that honours and fulfills the aspirations of every individual.” He urged the LAB and the KDA to resume negotiations, emphasising that collaborative talks are essential to achieving these shared goals.

The government’s proactive stance reflects its intent to de-escalate tensions following recent unrest in Leh, including violent protests on September 24, which resulted in the death of four civilians and injuries to over eighty people, half of them police, and damage to several government buildings and vehicles and the main office of the BJP’s Ladakh unit. Both the Lt. Governor and the Centre have called for cooperative engagement to ensure sustainable solutions that cater to the unique socio-economic and cultural needs of Ladakh’s diverse population.

Lt. Government while chairing a high-level security meeting in Leh on Wednesday appealed to the citizens not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation and assured them that peace and harmony will be safeguarded at all costs. He emphasised that the administration, along with security forces, is fully committed to maintaining peace, law, and order across the Union Territory.

He further assured that very soon all restrictions imposed as precautionary measures will be lifted in a phased manner once the situation fully stabilizes. “Peace and development are the top priorities of the administration. Together, with the cooperation of the people, Ladakh will continue on the path of progress,” an official statement issued in Leh quoted him as saying.

The Ladakh administration has, meanwhile, strongly denied the allegation of targeted victimisation, including against Wangchuk, asserting that all actions by law enforcement were grounded in credible evidence and lawful procedures. It emphasised that Wangchuk's detention and related probes into his organisations (Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh - SECMOL, and Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh - HIAL) are grounded in “credible inputs and documentary evidence,” including financial irregularities, foreign currency violations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), and incitement of violence.

SECMOL's FCRA license was cancelled due to multiple violations, and HIAL faces investigations for issuing unrecognised degrees and lease norm breaches, it said.

Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, and other leaders had earlier claimed the actions were politically motivated to avoid implementing demands and portray him as “anti-national.”

In a detailed statement released through its Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the administration categorically rejected accusations of a “witch-hunt” or attempts to create a “smoke screen,” as alleged by Ms. Angmo and others in their media statements and press conferences. It emphasised that ongoing investigations into individuals and institutions in Ladakh are being conducted transparently, in strict adherence to legal protocols, and must be allowed to proceed without interference.

The statement specifically addressed probes into the HIAL, asserting, “There is prima facie evidence that HIAL has been issuing degrees without recognition as a university, jeopardising the future of students. Additionally, the institute has failed to disclose foreign funds in its financial records."

The administration also elaborated on the cancellation of the FCRA license of the SECMOL, another organisation associated with Wangchuk, stating that the move was based on “clear evidence of multiple violations,” and that legal avenues remain open for appealing such decisions.

Expressing concern over Wangchuk’s alleged remarks, the administration highlighted statements made through his YouTube channel, where he reportedly referenced political upheavals in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, and called for an “Arab Spring-type revolution.” The statement warned that such rhetoric could incite unrest, particularly among the youth.

The statement further alleged that Wangchuk encouraged provocative actions, including self-immolation and advising protesters to wear masks and hoodies under the guise of COVID-19 precautions as a form of resistance. “Such remarks are irresponsible and dangerous, especially in the context of the current volatile situation,” it said.

While acknowledging efforts by other leaders to de-escalate tensions during recent protests, the administration criticised Wangchuk for failing to play a constructive role. It pointed out that, despite the government scheduling further talks on September 20, and offering flexibility on dates, Wangchuk persisted with his hunger strike, which it described as “irresponsible and driven by personal and political motives.”

The administration also claimed that Wangchuk discreetly left the protest site when tensions escalated, distancing himself rather than aiding efforts to restore calm. It reiterated that Wangchuk’s detention under the NSA was supported by documented evidence, with the grounds for his detention duly communicated. It called on all stakeholders, including political and civil society groups, to maintain calm and allow legal processes to unfold impartially.

“We are confident that, with collective efforts, we will restore normalcy to the peace-loving township of Leh and continue our dialogue process,” the statement concluded.