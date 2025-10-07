Ladakh L-G Directs Gradual Easing Of Restrictions As Situation Improves

SRINAGAR: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, on Tuesday asked officials to ease certain restrictions in a calibrated manner due to the improving situation and positive public response in Leh and other parts of the region.

“The Lt. Governor instructed officials to relax restrictions while ensuring peace and public order are maintained,” an official spokesperson said in Leh, adding that Gupta emphasised the role of public cooperation in restoring normalcy.

The decision follows violent incidents in Leh on September 24, which prompted a curfew and suspension of mobile internet services. While the curfew has been gradually lifted since early October, and schools up to Class 8 resumed on October 3, prohibitory orders banning gatherings of five or more people remain in effect. Mobile internet services are still suspended, and most educational institutions remain closed.

On Monday, Gupta stated that the unrest, which resulted in four civilian deaths, over 80 injuries including police personnel, and widespread property vandalism, has been brought under control. However, the Leh Apex Body (LAB), alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which is advocating for statehood, Sixth Schedule inclusion, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil, and a Public Service Commission for local employment, disputed this claim. They argued that the situation remains far from normal and demanded the immediate lifting of all restrictions and the release of detainees to restore public confidence.

While speaking at a high-level review meeting on Tuesday, the Lt. Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace, ensuring welfare of the people, and advancing Ladakh’s vision as a model of sustainable and inclusive growth.

Gupta assessed the overall situation in the Union Territory, including law and order and essential services. He appreciated the coordinated efforts of the district administration, police, and security agencies in maintaining harmony and normalcy across the region, a statement issued in Leh said.

It added that the Lt. Governor stressed the need for responsive and people-centric governance, directing officers to maintain close engagement with local communities and address grievances promptly at the grassroots level.

“Acknowledging the patience and resilience of the people of Ladakh, Shri Kavinder Gupta commended their unwavering faith in the Administration and their collective spirit in upholding peace and unity.” The statement said. It added, “He assured that the government remains fully committed to safeguarding their interests, improving their quality of life, and ensuring that every section of society benefits from the region’s development journey”

Gupta expressed confidence in the people of Ladakh for choosing the path of peace, and cooperation and assured that the administration values their sentiments and is committed to addressing genuine concerns through continuous engagement, transparency, and participatory development. He appealed to all sections of society to work together in strengthening peace and unity for Ladakh’s brighter future.

The Lt. Governor reiterated that peace, development, and welfare of the people remain the guiding pillars of the administration’s policy framework, reaffirming his vision to transform Ladakh into a prosperous, resilient, and self-reliant region.