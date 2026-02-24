L-G Sinha Thanks PM Modi As CCEA Approves ₹1,677 Crore Srinagar Civil Enclave

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Union Cabinet’s Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the development of a new Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport at an estimated cost of ₹1,677 crore. This decision, the government says, will mark a major milestone in strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity across the Kashmir Valley.

The approved project will be built on 73.18 acres within the Budgam airbase and features a state‑of‑the‑art terminal building with a total built‑up area of 71,500 square metres, which includes 20,659 square metres of existing structure. The terminal has been designed to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours and an annual throughput of 10 million passengers.

Operational enhancements under the plan include an expanded apron with 15 aircraft parking bays—nine existing and six proposed—including one Code E wide‑body position, while the existing 3,658 m × 45 m runway will continue to be operated by the Indian Air Force. The project scope also provides for the construction of barracks for security personnel and a multi‑level car park for 1,000 vehicles to support the increased passenger and operational load, officials said.

Architecturally, the new terminal is being planned as a synthesis of contemporary airport design and Kashmiri cultural motifs, with proposals to incorporate intricate woodwork and locally inspired craftsmanship alongside streamlined passenger processing areas, spacious lounges and advanced security and check‑in systems, they said.

They further stated that sustainability is a core element of the design, with measures such as advanced rainwater harvesting, maximised natural lighting, use of locally sourced eco‑friendly materials, and a target of achieving a 5‑star GRIHA rating.

According to an official release, the upgraded Civil Enclave will significantly improve connectivity to Srinagar—located roughly 12 km from the city—and is expected to catalyse tourism, investment and job creation by making access to attractions such as Dal Lake, Shankaracharya Temple and the Mughal Gardens faster and more reliable.

Lt. Governor Sinha wrote on ‘X’, “J&K Skies Soar: dawn of a bold aviation era. I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi Ji for the major expansion of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport. I vividly remember the announcement we made at Srinagar on 25th Sept 2021 in presence of the Minister for @MoCA_GoI.”

He also noted that, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, other airport projects in the region such as the new Jammu terminal are progressing and will further strengthen regional air links and economic prospects once completed.