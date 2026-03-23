L-G Manoj Sinha Reaffirms Commitment to Justice and Dignity for J&K Terror Victims

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday renewed his pledge to ensure dignified, peaceful, and secure lives for the victims of terrorism and violence in Jammu and Kashmir, declaring that the administration will not rest until justice reaches every family affected by more than three decades of militancy.

Addressing a gathering in Jammu after distributing appointment letters to 37 Next of Kin (NoKs) of terror victims, he emphasised that the government’s commitment is both moral and administrative. Appointment letters were also handed over to 29 NoKs of government employees who died in service, along with beneficiaries under age-relaxation provisions of the J&K Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme-2022 and SRO 43.

Paying solemn tribute to those who lost their lives to terrorism, the Lt. Governor vowed uncompromising action against the terror ecosystem and its supporters. He stressed that justice for victim families extends far beyond punitive measures. It includes healing emotional wounds, restoring dignity, and ensuring that the stories of those who suffered are no longer forgotten or overshadowed. “Justice also lies in the stories society chooses to remember,” he said, underscoring the need to acknowledge the pain of grieving families and rewrite their narratives with honour and empathy.

Sinha noted that J&K stands at a decisive turning point, with its youth and the families of terror victims aspiring to a brighter, more secure future. He called it a shared responsibility to create opportunities that allow them to rebuild their lives with confidence and hope. Issuing a stern warning to the remnants of the terror network and what he termed “conflict entrepreneurs,” he asserted that their era is over. The people of J&K, he said, are fully aware of those who once shielded such elements, but that shield is now collapsing. He made it clear that there will be no safe haven for terrorists or their supporters anywhere in the Union Territory.

Reiterating his administration’s unwavering commitment, the Lt. Governor said that every terror-affected family deserves justice, recognition, employment support, and societal acceptance after years of neglect. He described the long-standing marginalisation of these families as not merely an administrative failure but a “civilisational lapse” that allowed victims to be forgotten while those linked to terror were often empowered. This, he said, represented a collapse of social morality that must never be repeated.

Reflecting on the past, Sinha urged society’s elders to confront difficult questions about how J&K once evolved into a system where victims were treated as burdens and perpetrators were enabled. Such practices, he said, hollowed out the values that define a just society and extinguished the spirit of law, trust, and coexistence. He assured that individuals who infiltrated government institutions in the past while being part of the terror ecosystem will face legal consequences and be systematically removed from public service.

Highlighting the shift in governance priorities, the Lt. Governor said that those directly linked to terrorism are being dismissed from government jobs, while long-neglected families of terror victims are now being provided employment to restore their economic and social dignity. He described this shift not merely as a policy correction but as a “new moral declaration for a new Jammu & Kashmir.” The message, he said, is unambiguous: the new order will punish those tied to terrorism without hesitation while fulfilling its duty to uplift and honour the victims. This, he concluded, is a system that defines justice not only through words but through decisive and compassionate action.