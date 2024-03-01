L-G Manoj Sinha Asks J&K Youth to Join Fight Against Drug Abuse

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday urged its youth to join the fight against drug abuse in the Union Territory. He said, “Youth always work selflessly. They live for others. Their actions are not limited to their own benefit. Therefore, I’m sure the youth-led fight will play a vital role in tackling the menace of drug abuse and achieving the goal of a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir.”

A recent study said that the drug abuse in J&K is among the highest in the country. The J&K government has, however, taken a strong stance against drug dealers and traffickers within the UT, implementing a strict zero-tolerance policy. It has initiated a campaign known as "Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan" to combat the issue of drug abuse. The police and other official agencies have over the past few years arrested hundreds of drug-peddlers and seized huge quantities of narcotic substances across J&K under the Prevention of Drug Abuse & Narcotics Trade (NCORD) and other relevant provisions of the law.

Mr. Sinha while inaugurating 'JK Youth Conclave 2024' and launched the second season of 'Inspire GenZ’ and ‘Beats of J&K’ initiatives of the UT’s Department of Information and Public Relations, at Jammu asked the youth to be part of this campaign.

J&K’s DGP RR Swain had recently announced that the police will categorise the narco-dealers like separatist militants have been categorised in A, B and C category to launch a decisive battle against narco-terrorists.

“Narcotics is a poison. It doesn’t grow here but comes from across. Funds generated from narcotics are being used to finance terrorism in J&K. We will be doing a massive mapping and categorising the narco-dealers like we have classified terrorists in A, B and C categories. We will soon be able to frame a list of narcotics dealers A, B and C,” he had said.

Mr. Sinha on Thursday also said that the youth power is the pillar for Viksit J&K and Viksit Bharat. “The country is moving forward with great confidence, hope and expectations and I am sure the young generation with their unique skills and talents will make their valuable contribution in this journey,” he asserted. He added that 65 percent population of J&K comprises of youth and this demographic dividend is our biggest strength.