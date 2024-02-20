Kurnool SEB Intercepts Illegal Liquor Smuggling Operation

Kurnool: Acting on a tip about liquor smuggling from Karnataka, a Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) team led by superintendent S. Ravikumar apprehended individuals involved in the illegal activity on Monday.

The operation took place near the railway under bridge on Narayanapuram Road in Tungabhadra village, Mantralayam mandal. The SEB team intercepted a red-coloured tractor carrying 100 boxes of liquor believed to be sourced from Karnataka. Each box contained 96 individual 90-ml whiskey bottles, amounting to a total seizure of 9,600 (90 ml) tetra packets with an estimated market value of Rs. 5.60 lakh.

The driver, Rajasekhar, and another individual, Veeresh, both residents of Mantralayam, were arrested at the scene. Further investigation revealed the involvement of five additional individuals in the illegal liquor trade.