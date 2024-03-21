Kurnool Police Warn of Booking Bind Over Cases

Kurnool: Police officials in Kurnool have sternly warned that they will take strict action against people suspected of causing law and order disruptions ahead of the upcoming elections. Superintendent of Police G. Krishnakanth emphasised that cases would be filed against such persons under Sections 106, 107, 108, 109, and 110 of the IPC, and they would be presented before the tahsildars concerned for further action.

Those found guilty will be released on their own guarantee after police officers write a bond against them, holding them accountable for breaking the law and committing crimes for up to six months. If these people violate the rules, the bond amount will be seized from them and deposited into a government account for further legal proceedings, officials said.

Consequently, such violators face the possibility of imprisonment. Police officials have intensified efforts to register cases by compiling a list of people involved in habitual offences. More than 2,000 people have already been bound over in the entire district.