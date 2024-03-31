Kurnool Police Crack Down on Social Media Misconduct During Elections

Kurnool: Nandyal district Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Raghuveer Reddy issued a strong warning regarding responsible social media behaviour during the ongoing enforcement of the Election Code. The district police have implemented robust surveillance measures across various social media platforms.

The focus is on holding group administrators fully accountable for the content posted within their groups. This highlights the importance of group admins acting as responsible moderators to ensure a healthy online environment.

The police department emphasised the serious legal consequences for individuals engaging in online harassment, social media trolling, and spreading misinformation during the election period.

The SP warned that offenders could face legal action under the Information Technology Act (IT Act) and Section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These charges could potentially lead to imprisonment for 3 to 5 years.

The police specifically highlighted actions like:

Posting content that incites discord between caste and religious communities.

Making inflammatory remarks.

Sharing morphed images or videos.

Individuals engaging in these activities will be subject to punitive measures.

This police action sends a clear message that irresponsible online behavior during elections will not be tolerated. It encourages social media users and group admins to be mindful of their online conduct and contribute to a positive and respectful online environment during the crucial election period.