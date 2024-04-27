Kurnool: Kumbhotsavam Organised at Srisailam

Kurnool: The Kumbhotsavam was celebrated at the Sri Bhramaramba Devi Ammavari temple in Srisailam, the revered Ashtadasha Shakti Peetha Kshetram, on Friday.

The temple was adorned with lemons as part of the festive decorations.

In the morning, following the rituals, the priests conducted Navavarana archana, Trishati, and Ashtottara Shatanama Kumkumarchana in honour of the goddess. Coconuts and pumpkins were offered as part of the sacred satvikabali ritual.

Additionally, a special puja was performed for Goddess Mahishasura Mardhini at the Harihararaya Gopuram. In the evening, a significant aspect of the Kumbhotsavam unfolded as rice was poured as Rashi at the Simha Mandapam of the temple. Following the Pradosha Kala Puja, Annabhishekam was performed for Mallikarjuna Swamy. Subsequently, the temple gates were closed, and an employee dressed as a woman offered Kumbhaharathi to Bhramaramba Devi.

In the evening ceremony, coconuts and pumpkins were once again offered as satvikabali at the Simha Mandapam.

The Kumbhaharati ritual included the offering of large quantities of turmeric and kumkuma to Bhramaramba Devi, followed by the performance of a Santhi Prakriya.



