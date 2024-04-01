Kurnool: Five Women Die in Two Road Accidents

Kurnool: In two separate incidents in Kurnool district, five agricultural labourers died, and at least 20 people were injured.

In the first incident, three women died in a road accident at Alur mandal on Saturday. The accident occurred when an auto-rickshaw carrying around 15 labourers on a trailer overturned after the tyre burst. The deceased were identified as Pinjari Mastanamma, 59, Pinjari Dastagiramma, 54, and Pinjari Shekunbi, 35, all residents of Hulebeedu village. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Adoni for treatment. All the labourers were returning after working on farms. Sub-inspector H. Obulesu said that a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

In the second incident, two women, identified as Golla Sanjamma, 41, and Vadde Adilakshmi, 52, from Maddikera mandal, died on the spot, while 11 others sustained severe injuries when the mini-truck overturned due to a tyre burst at the outskirts of Maddikera village. Sub-inspector Ramesh Babu said that all the injured were shifted to hospitals in Guntakal and Kurnool for treatment.