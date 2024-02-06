Kurnool: Farmers stage dharna against solar plant

Kurnool: Farmers staged a dharna in front of the Kurnool Collectorate on Monday, opposing the proposed solar plant in Uyyalawada of Orvakal Mandal. They urged the government to reconsider its decision to establish solar plants on agricultural lands. Ramakrishna, the leader of the farmers' association, expressed deep concern, stating that if their lands are allocated for the solar plant, it would leave them with no choice but to take to the streets. Farmers from various villages participated in the protest.



Further, CPI leaders organised a protest in front of the collectorate demanding the declaration of the district as a drought-affected area. Muniappa, the CPI city joint secretary said that the state government has failed to address the present issue of migration in the district. He also mentioned that the state government has not fulfilled its promise to farmers regarding the waiver of their agriculture loans.



