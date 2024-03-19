Kurnool: Controversy has erupted over a five-year-old deaf and dumb boy getting locked up inside the operation theatre of Kurnool Government General Hospital.

Hailing from Thippayipalle of Orvakal mandal, the boy Sujith had come to the hospital on Sunday along with his father Hussainaiah for treatment.

When the staff had been cleaning the operation theatre on Sunday evening, they unintentionally left the door open for a while. The boy wandered into the operation theatre unnoticed. Subsequently, the operation theatre staff locked up its doors, trapping the boy inside.

Controversy started when the boy’s father found his son missing. Relatives and other patients started blaming the hospital authorities while a search got launched for the missing boy.

On Monday morning, when the operation theatre staff opened the locks, the boy emerged out, bringing immense relief for his parents.

The boy complained that he had felt hungry but managed by drinking water available in the operation theatre.