Kunal Kamra Receives Over 500 Threatening Calls, Faces Death Threats

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has allegedly received over 500 threatening calls, including death threats, according to reports. Some callers have threatened to kill him and cut him into pieces, raising serious concerns about his safety.

Kamra, known for his sharp political satire, has faced backlash in the past for his outspoken views. However, the recent wave of threatening calls marks a significant escalation. Reports indicate that the calls began following one of his recent performances, though the exact trigger remains unclear.

According to sources, the comedian has approached the authorities and filed a formal complaint. Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are tracing the origin of the calls.

This is not the first time Kamra has faced threats. In the past, he has been criticized for his bold commentary on political and social issues. The comedian has often used his platform to challenge powerful figures, which has made him a controversial figure in public discourse.

Speaking about the threats, Kamra reportedly said, “I will continue to express myself without fear, but these threats are alarming and should not be taken lightly.”

The Mumbai Police have assured Kamra of their support and are providing security while investigating the matter. Authorities are also exploring whether the threats are part of a coordinated effort to intimidate him.

Kamra’s case highlights growing concerns over the safety of public figures and the increasing use of intimidation tactics to silence dissenting voices. The investigation is ongoing, and police are expected to take swift action against those responsible.

The comedian continues to perform while urging the public to stand against threats to freedom of speech and expression.