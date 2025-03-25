Kunal Kamra Mocks Shiv Sena with Song After Studio Vandalism

In the video, Kamra appears unfazed as he delivers his musical rebuttal. The lyrics mock the party’s response while clips show the extent of the damage caused during the protest.

Following the incident, police confirmed they are investigating the vandalism. Meanwhile, Kamra’s video has gone viral, drawing support from fans and criticism from political circles.

Kamra has previously faced legal challenges and backlash for his outspoken views on political figures but remains defiant, using humor to address controversies.

As tensions rise, the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde has yet to officially comment on Kamra’s latest provocation.