Kunal Kamra Mocks Shiv Sena with Song After Studio Vandalism

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra released a new video on social media on Tuesday, mocking Shiv Sena workers for vandalizing Mumbai’s Habitat comedy club after he made remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
In the video, Kamra sings a parody song titled ‘Hum Honge Kangal’ (We Shall Go Bankrupt), as clips of Sena members damaging property at the venue play in the background. The song is a sarcastic take on the vandalism and the party's reaction to his joke.
The controversy began after Kamra, known for his sharp political satire, called Shinde a “traitor” during his show—an apparent reference to Shinde’s 2022 rebellion, which led to a split in the Shiv Sena founded by Bal Thackeray. The comment angered Shiv Sena workers loyal to Shinde, prompting them to storm the Habitat venue and destroy property.
In the video, Kamra appears unfazed as he delivers his musical rebuttal. The lyrics mock the party’s response while clips show the extent of the damage caused during the protest.
Following the incident, police confirmed they are investigating the vandalism. Meanwhile, Kamra’s video has gone viral, drawing support from fans and criticism from political circles.
Kamra has previously faced legal challenges and backlash for his outspoken views on political figures but remains defiant, using humor to address controversies.
As tensions rise, the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde has yet to officially comment on Kamra’s latest provocation.