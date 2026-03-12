Kumbh mela viral girl Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Monalisa Bhosle, the young woman who went viral on social media during the Maha Kumbh Mela, married her boyfriend Farman Khan at Arumanoor temple on Wednesday.

A large number of people including locals, mediapersons and politicians attended the wedding. Monalisa became an instant celebrity on social media after photos of her selling garlands attracted widespread attention during the Kumbh Mela.

She wore a bright red saree for the special occasion, while the groom was dressed in a white shirt and mundu. After tying the knot, the couple bowed before the presiding diety in reverence and took the blessing of the temple priest. Several prominent political leaders were present at the ceremony, including Education Minister V Sivankutty, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim. Coming as it is, close on the heels of the controversy surrounding Kerala Story film, the politicians hailed the marriage as the real Kerala Story. "As they say marriages happen in heaven and the heaven is right here in Kerala" said Rahim.

The event was a testimony to state's rich tradition of communal harmony.

Minister V Sivankutty hailed the marriage saying it reflected the state's strong social fabric.

Monalisa who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram with her boyfriend Farman Khan, had got in touch with the police. She reportedly informed the police that her father was against the marriage and was applying pressure on her to marry a person of his liking.

The police examined her version and confirmed that Monalisa is an adult and fully within her legal rights to decide whom she wants to marry.

Officials also informed her father about the development. Reports suggest that her family had objected to the relationship, claiming she was underage.

Monalisa's father reportedly came to Kerala to dissuade her from the marriage and take her back home. However, she declined to return home with him.

Monalisa told mediapersons that she got married in Kerala because she liked the state very much.

Farman Khan said they were in relationship for the past several months and were determined to tie the knot

Monalisa is currently in Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district for the shooting of the Malayalam film "Nagamma, directed by P. Binu Varghese.