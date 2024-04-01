KTR Threatened Film Actresses Through Phone Tapping-Konda Surekha

Warangal: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had indulged in phone tapping and threatened film actresses, minister Konda Surekha alleged on Monday, adding to reports piling up against the BRS leadership in the mass phone-tapping operations prior to the Assembly elections.

According to confession statements of police officers accused of phone tapping, they had snooped on the phones of top Tollywood personalities, shared the details and had even extorted some of them. In one instance, police snooped on the phones of a Tollywood couple that was facing marital discord, and spread the news around.

She said Rama Rao and his father, former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, would very soon be arrested for the scam, in the way his sister Kavitha who was sent to jail in the liquor scam.

She was speaking to mediapersons at the Congress office in Warangal city on Monday.

On other issues, she said the Chandrashekar Rao government had purchased expensive power, which had driven the state into debt. During the BRS government tenure, farmers had died by suicide but Chandrashekar Rao did not help the bereaved families. He was now enacting a drama of meeting farmers.

The Kaleshwaram project was damaged when the BRS was in power. The expert team confirmed that the project was damaged because of the faulty designs provided by Chandrashekar Rao.

Surekha said that the people had begun hating Rama Rao for the language he was using against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, “After losing power, KCR and KTR have lost their minds and were spreading lies against the Congress government. If they do not mend their language and behaviour, then the people will teach a fitting lesson, she said.