Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader K. Mahendar Reddy from Sircilla accompanied by Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Monday filed a complaint with city police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy regarding tapping of his phones.

Mahendar Reddy in his complaint stated that his phone was tapped during the Assembly elections. On March 26, MLA Srinivas Reddy had lodged a complaint with Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta about the tapping of his phones ahead of the polls. He had said it was done on the basis of a former BRS minister.

“Based on the tapping, I strongly suspect that senior political leaders threatened me to not encourage BRS corporators of Rajanna Sircilla district from joining the Congress,” Mahender Reddy said.

“The police should take stern action against K.T. Rama Rao, who is also responsible for threatening me and other local leaders who were ready to join the Congress at that time,” Mahendar Reddy said in the complaint.

“KTR arranged a meeting with Sircilla district BRS corporators and local leaders and sternly warned them that they were being watched and that if they joined hands with the Congress or other parties they would face consequences,” Mahender Reddy said.

Mahender Reddy also requested the police commissioner in his complaint to investigate the main purpose for setting up war rooms in Rajanna Sircilla and Warangal district, Srinivas Reddy said.

On Tuesday last, Congress MLA Srinivas Reddy had complained to DGP Ravi Gupta about the suspected tapping of his mobile phone during the recent Assembly elections, allegedly on the instructions of a former BRS minister in collusion with certain police officials in Hyderabad and Mahbubnagar.

“A serious breach of privacy and potential abuse of power has happened during the time of elections. I have reason to believe that my mobile phone had been unlawfully tapped on the instructions of a former minister, allegedly in collusion with certain police officers of SIB both in the city and Mahbubnagar town,” said Srinivas Reddy in his complaint.

He had said that his personal staff had received several threatening calls warning them against helping him during the elections. The suspicion arose due to numerous reports and testimonies from citizens of Mahbubnagar town that they had experienced unusual interference and surveillance on their mobile phones between 2018 and 2023, Srinivas Reddy said.