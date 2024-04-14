KTR in New Delhi to Meet Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao came to New Delhi on Sunday to meet his sister and BRS MLC, K Kavitha, who is now in the custody of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after she was arrested in connection with Delhi liquor scam a few days ago.



Since the Rouse Avenue Court granted CBI custody of Kavitha till April 15 and also permitted to meet her family members for 15 minutes everyday, Rama Rao is expected to meet her on Sunday evening and enquire about the case details. After the completion of Kavitha’s custody on April 15, the CBI would produce her in the court.

The premier investigating agency arrested her April 11, 2024.

The CBI registered the FIR No. RC-0032022A0053 dated 17.08.2022, under Section 120B read with Section 477A IPC, Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act-1988 and substantive offences thereof, at police station CBI, ACB, Delhi in relation to alleged irregularities committed in framing and implementation of excise policy of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for the year 2021­22.

The case in respect to the proceeds of crime allegedly generated through criminal activities of this case was also registered by ED vide No.ECIR/HIU­II/14/2022 dated August 22, 2022 for commission of the offence of money laundering defined by Section 3 of the PMLA-2002 and punishable by Section 4 of the Act. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) already arrested her in the same case.