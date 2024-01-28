KTR Depressed After Election Loss: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha president and MP Dr K. Laxman claimed that BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao had lost his sense of discretion and was equating the BJP and the Congress. Rao seemed to be suffering from depression after the losing Assembly elections, he said.

The issue was the Election Commission conducting separate elections for two Legislative Council seats, which helped the Congress win both the seats. Dr Laxman said the matter of conducting elections fell within the purview of the Election Commission.He appreciated the state government's decision to conduct a caste survey, on which the BJP has strong views. On the BJP U-turn in returning to an alliance with JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Dr Laxman said the BJP had refrained from making personal remarks about Kumar and welcomed his re-alignment with theNDA. He said the I.N.D.I.A bloc was unravelling with the departure of Nitish Kumar and Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee.Dr Laxman said the BJP would not form an alliance with the Jana Sena for the general eletions in Telangana state.He drew a contrast between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on national welfare and the alleged corruption within the Congress for the Nehru-Gandhifamily's benefit. He criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to the World Economic Summit at Davos as election-oriented.Dr Laxman claimed that Telangana state was poised to become an ATM for the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections. He said the state government woulduse the code of conduct for the general elections to avoid implementing its Six Guarantees.He claimed that there was a disagreement between Chief Minister and his ministerial colleague, with Revanth Reddy wanting a probe into corruption inthe Kaleshwaram project while the minister wanted to limit it to the Medigadda barrage issue.