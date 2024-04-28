Kshatriya Samithi Announces Support to Jagan

Vijayawada: AP Kshatriya Hakkula Sadhana Samithi on Sunday announced its support to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying it is in favour of his government’s development and welfare agenda.

Speaking at an interactive programme with YSRC Vijayawada Central candidate Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, samithi president Krishnam Raju appreciated the YSRC government for giving top priority to welfare and development for the past five years.

The Central candidate said YSRC is working for the welfare of Kshatriyas and has also encouraged them politically. He said Jagan government is committed to the development of temples; in particular, it will develop Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada like the Tirumala shrine.

Srinivasa Rao accused Telugu Desam of trying to incite hatred in the name of religion. But people distrust the opposition’s baseless allegations, he stated.

The YSRC candidate maintained that Jagan is not opposed to Amaravati. But spending lakhs of crores on it is heedless. Instead, Visakhapatnam can be developed to compete with Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai cities with minimal cost.

He maintained that CM Jagan is committed to retaining Amaravati as the Legislative Capital. He claimed that development of all three regions of the state is possible only under the YSRC government.

Kshatriya leaders Sunita Lakhamraju and Venkateswara Raju were among those who addressed the gathering.