Krishna Thirst Quencher: Telangana Gets 8.5 TMC, AP 5.5 TMC

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board on Friday approved the use of 8.5 tmc ft of river water by Telangana state, and 5.5 tmc ft by Andhra Pradesh to meet drinking water needs till the end of May. At a meeting here, Telangana state had requested 12 tmc ft and AP nine tmc ft, including the 2.5 tmc ft that it has not used so far.

At Friday’s two-hour long meeting, the two states agreed with KRMB's proposal to leave water in the Srisailam as emergency reserves, and use water from Nagarjunasagar. It was also decided to bring the minimum draw down level at Nagarjunasagar down to 500 feet from the 505 feet.



