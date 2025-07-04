 Top
Allahabad HC Rejects Plea to Call Mathura's Shahi Eidgah Mosque Disputed Structure

4 July 2025 3:34 PM IST

A bench of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra orally said that the application was being dismissed "at this stage".

Allahabad High Court

In the ongoing suits pertaining to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed an application seeking to substitute the term 'Shahi Idgah Mosque' with 'disputed structure' in all future proceedings related to the cases before the HC.

A bench of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra orally said that the application was being dismissed "at this stage".


