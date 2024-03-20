Koyyur Police Bust Major Ganja Smuggling Ring

Visakhapatnam: Police on Wednesday raided Bachchinta village in Koyyur mandal in Alluri Sitaramaraju district following a tip off and seized 532 kg of ganja with a street value of ₹26.6 lakh.

Three persons have been arrested while one is absconding.Chintapalli assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Pratap Siva Kishore told media that the ganja is from Neredupalli in neighbouring Odisha district and was being transported into Andhra Pradesh.The ASP said while ganja cultivation is declining in Andhra Pradesh, it is being transported into AP from neighbouring states like Odisha. He disclosed that youth are being lured into transporting ganja for monetary gain.Circle inspector Venkataramana, sub-inspectors Ramakrishna Mampa and Lokesh Kumar, and Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) staff were present on the occasion.