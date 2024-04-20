Kotla Ddvises Villagers to Complain Over Buggana’s Data

Kurnool: Kodandaram, a resident of Vengalampalle village, has alleged that ruling YSRC party candidate from Dhone Buggana Rajendranath, who is also finance minister of AP, has falsely stated that ₹37.93 crore expenditure has been incurred on the village by the state government.

Kodandaram brought to the attention of TDP Dhone candidate Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, who is a former union minister, that only an overhead tank has been built in the village between 1999–2004 and no community hall has been constructed.

Following this, Surya Prakash Reddy advised Vengalampalle villagers to file a complaint with the Election Commission, bring to its attention that ruling party candidate Rajendranath is brazenly campaigning about the amount having been spent in the village.

Vengalampalle villagers urged the TDP candidate that he inquire into the discrepancies of the ruling party candidate.

Surya Prakash Reddy assured the villagers that if officials fail to act on this matter, TDP will conduct an inquiry once it comes to power and ascertain the truth.