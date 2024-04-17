Kotla Claiming Credit for YSR's Houses: Buggana

Kurnool: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranathlambasted Telugu Desam candidate Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy for wrongfully claiming credit for houses built by late chief minister Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s Congress government.

Addressing party workers in Dhone on Wednesday, he said opposition leaders are even forgetting names of villages, fearing the defeat they are about to face.

Rajendranath referred to historical figures, such as Buggana Sesha Reddy, who had been active in politics even before independence. The minister questioned the whereabouts of Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, pointing to the latter’s absence from Dhone for 15 years following a defeat.

The minister announced plans to provide purified drinking water to the entire Dhone constituency within the next two months using the reverse osmosis method.

Regarding the announcement of drought-hit mandals, he clarified that only eight mandals in Nandyal district have been declared drought-prone by the centre.

Rajendranath announced a “return gift” to YSRC leaders who have migrated to opposition parties for personal gain after receiving support and assistance from the ruling YSR Congress.