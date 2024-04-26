Top
Kotla Alleges Buggana Reclaiming Ancestral Donations

DC Correspondent
25 April 2024 7:32 PM GMT
Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy. (Image: Facebook)

Kurnool: Telugu Desam candidate from Dhone constituency Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy on Thursday sought an explanation from minister Buggana Rajendranath with regard to retrieval of donations made by his predecessors.

The TD candidate termed the upcoming election as a clash between a farmer deeply rooted in agriculture and a landlord driven by power. Campaigning in Rangapuram and other villages of Bethamcherla mandal on Thursday, he emphasised his understanding of the struggles faced by farmers and agricultural labourers, noting that his family's livelihood is solely from agriculture.

Highlighting his family's legacy of integrity and service, the Telugu Desam candidate accused Buggana of resorting to personal attacks, instead of engaging in a substantive political discourse.

