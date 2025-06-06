Kotia Row: Odisha To Revive Supreme Court Battle, Asserts Unwavering Territorial Claim

Bhubaneswar: Reaffirming its unyielding claim over the Kotia region in Koraput district, the Odisha government is set to revive its legal battle in the Supreme Court while rolling out a comprehensive development roadmap for the area. Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari on Friday made it unequivocally clear that Kotia remains an inseparable part of Odisha and that any talk of compromise is off the table.

According to official sources, Pujari’s emphatic remarks came during a high-level meeting of the special committee recently constituted for the integrated development of Kotia. He asserted that a dedicated, department-wise action plan will be drafted within a month, and directed all departments to work in coordination with the district administration to submit their respective proposals.

“The Kotia region is an integral part of Odisha. There will never be any compromise on this. Today’s preliminary discussion was aimed at reviewing what has been done so far and charting the way forward,” Pujari said.

The minister announced that a focused development blueprint addressing critical infrastructure gaps, economic opportunities, social welfare schemes, and cultural initiatives would soon be in place. He instructed officials to prioritise essential areas such as road connectivity, farmers’ markets, healthcare, and employment avenues for local youth while framing their plans.

In a significant revelation, Pujari confirmed that Odisha is preparing to revive its long-standing legal battle against neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over the Kotia cluster of villages — a case the state had earlier lost in the Supreme Court due to what he described as weak legal strategy and inadequate evidence.

Consultations with senior legal experts are already underway, he informed. “We suffered earlier because of poor case management and the failure to present strong, well-documented evidence. The current government is determined not to repeat those mistakes. We will pursue this matter with renewed vigour,” Pujari asserted.

He further disclosed that an Action Taken Report (ATR) on previous recommendations made by House Committees of the Odisha Legislative Assembly concerning Kotia has been sought. “All concerned departments will place their ATRs in the next committee meeting for review,” the minister added.

The Kotia committee has been tasked with ensuring integrated, sustainable development in the region while protecting Odisha’s legal and administrative authority over the disputed territory. The government has pledged to bring state-run welfare schemes and facilities to every doorstep in the area, leaving no room for external encroachment.