Kothapatnam Fishing Harbour Project To Be Completed By 2027: Centre

Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that a fishing harbour project at Kothapatnam in Andhra Pradesh will be completed by the end of the year 2027-end with an estimated cost of nearly Rs 442 crore.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, Singh said the Department of Fisheries in October 2022 received approval for the proposal from the AP government for the construction of a fishing harbour at Kothapatnam in Prakasam district for Rs 364 crore, where the central share was Rs 80 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The Minister said the contract was cancelled in April 2025 by the state government due to less than 25 per cent progress of work. The Department of Fisheries during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years released central share of Rs 40 crore to the state government for this project. Singh said the state government has informed that the project cost has increased to Rs 441.88 crore because of the delay, and the project is expected to be completed by December 2027. He asserted that the current Andhra Pradesh government should not be blamed. The state government has reported that the work agreement was concluded and work was awarded to a contractor in October 2022. However, in April 2025, the contract was cancelled by the state government due to less than 25 per cent progress of work. The state government has not reported any physical progress and fund utilisation in respect of this fishing harbour project, Singh said. The "revised proposal is being processed for issuance of a revised administrative approval" by the state government, the Minister said."The AP Government has reported the timeline for completion of the Kothapatnam Fishing Harbour project as 31st December, 2027," Singh said. In addition, the Centre has approved eight fishing harbours and seven fish landing centre projects at Rs 2,672.40 crore for Andhra Pradesh under the Blue Revolution Scheme, Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund, and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.



