Kothagudem cop issue a challan to tractor driver for not wearing seat belt

Hyderabad: The Bhadradri Kothagudem traffic police issued a challan to a tractor driver for not wearing seat belts. Tractor driver and owner Nagireddy Mula said that it is for the first time police had challaned him for not wearing a seat belt and asked asked him to pay Rs 100 for violation.

Nagireddy said that a few days ago, while on his way for agriculture work, as he crossed a locality, the rural police of Kothagudem stopped his tractor and asked as to why he was not wearing a seat belt. The police took a picture of him driving the the vehicle and issued a challan.

When contacted, police said that seat belts are mandatory for all four-wheeler vehicles.