Kotak All Praise For Crack Team

AHMEDABAD: India may be playing The Netherlands in an inconsequential Group ‘A’ match on Wednesday but batting coach Sitanshu Kotak says the team is not taking the game easy. Instead, the players have their feet right on the pedals in preparation.

“Every match is important for us. But on this ground, there is a match tomorrow, on the 22nd and then the final can also be here. So, it is good for the players to get used to these conditions,” he said on Tuesday.

“Every game is important, the team wants to play with the same intent and maintain momentum,” he added.

However, he hinted at some changes in the side for the game. “(Mohammed) Siraj played the first game (against USA) and then missed the other two. Last game, even Arshdeep (Singh) missed out, so according to plan we may rotate a bowler here and there. All 15 (in the squad) understand that if they miss out due to rest or for some other reason, we are trying to put the best possible 11 on the park. Everyone is on the same page,” he said.

Kotak had a word of praise for The Netherlands as well. “From the start of this World Cup, I think we have seen that in T20 matches, any team can beat anybody. They (the Dutch) have some very good players as well, so we will just try to play good cricket,” he said.

Asked to rate the performance of Indian batsmen in the match against Pakistan, the 53-year-old said: “We adjusted to the situation and played good aggressive cricket. Ishan played that good innings and then Surya, Tilak and Shivam did well. Their approach was more or less according to our plan. It was very good.”

“You must note that 175 is the highest score so far in India-Pakistan matches at T20 World Cups. Every player had a precise role and more-or-less executed what we had planned. I think Tilak (Varma) played exactly the way the team wanted him to till the 10th over, given the fall of an early wicket. So did Surya. We were more focused on the partnerships,” he explained.

He was not quite concerned with Abhishek Sharma getting out early. “He is in good form, has a clear plan and mindset, that’s what matters to us. The T20 is a high-risk format in which one or the other player will get out. If we stress too much, I think players will be under unnecessary pressure,” he said.

Kotak was also pleased for Ishan Kishan, who has made a strong comeback into the team. “He has always been a very confident player. I have known him for many years and worked with him in the India ‘A’, age group and IPL teams. He is very talented and will play (strokes) all around the ground. He’s very difficult to restrict if you don’t get him out,” he said.